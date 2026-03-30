Body of missing Manitowoc man recovered from Lake Michigan

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The body of a 20-year-old Manitowoc man was recovered Monday from Lake Michigan after an extensive search, according to police.

Officers from the Manitowoc Police Department responded around 1:20 p.m. Sunday to the area near the lighthouse for a missing person report. Preliminary information indicated the man may have disappeared into the lake.

Around 12:28 p.m. Monday, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team found the man’s body at the bottom of Lake Michigan.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates no foul play and no threat to the community, calling it an isolated incident.

Authorities offered condolences to those affected and thanked their public safety partners for their assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 or Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

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