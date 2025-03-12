Body found in Manitowoc; police do not suspect foul play

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A body was found in a wooded area in Manitowoc in what police are calling a death investigation.

Police say officers and firefighters were called to the area off S. Lake Street just before 10 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a deceased person.

Authorities do not suspect foul play and believe there is no threat to the community. Police say this was an isolated incident.

The Manitowoc County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6500 or Crimestoppers at (920) 683-4466.