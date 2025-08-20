MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc County Fair draws thousands of visitors each year for its thrilling rides, delicious food, and classic carnival games. But behind the scenes, a diverse workforce from around the world makes the magic happen.

Behind the Scenes: International Staff Keep County Fair Running

Henry Choy made the journey from Guatemala to work for Rainbow Valley Rides concessions. "I am super happy to be here because I am working and meeting people," Choy said.

For Ruth Martin, who works at Fun and Games, the travel aspect of carnival work is the main draw. "I like the travel part, it's fun and you get to meet new people and see interesting things, new places," Martin explained.

Story Kolozsy, who owns multiple food stands at the fair, says many of her workers are here on travel visas and can only work in the United States for six to eight months each year.

"It's a huge opportunity for these people," Kolozsy said. "The money that they make here for their families gets them through the rest of the time when they get home."

The commitment extends far beyond just showing up for shifts. "It's literally thousands of miles they have to travel to do what it takes to put a smile on the faces of these kids," Kolozsy noted.

The Manitowoc County Fair continues through Sunday night, offering visitors the chance to enjoy the attractions while potentially meeting some of the people who have traveled from around the world to make it all possible.

