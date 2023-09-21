'Be a part of the magic': Manitowoc travels back to the Civil War era

A Civil War reenactment and other demonstrations will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Manitowoc.

The Historical Society executive director says the stories of Manitowoc's role in the Civil War will be the most important part of the events.

Educator, Hannah Harvey, says the event will be about not only the soldiers in the battlefield but the civilians who stayed back from the war as well.

The Civil War Remembered event is an annual event at the Manitowoc County Historical Society. Filled with demonstrations and a battle reenactment, the event educates on the importance of the Civil War.

One educator this weekend will be Hannah Harvey.

"I have been doing this since I was a little kid," Harvey said.

In her 1800’s-day dress, she will be teaching about life in the Civil War era, to adults and especially to kids.

"Some of them will just ask me if I'm really from the Civil War," Harvey joked. "I'm really not that old, honest."

She says this weekend will be about everyone, on the battlefield and off.

"We're looking at the mothers, sisters, and daughters who have watched their loved ones march away", she said. "We are looking at the ways they can contribute."

Historical Society Executive Director, Amy Meyer, says this weekend is all about stories and the role of Manitowoc. Whether that be a Manitowoc drummer boy turned P.O.W. or even the journey of the town's flag.

"This is a full living history weekend," said Meyer. "Manitowoc County played a great role in the Civil War, and it is our chance to tell some of those stories for folks. Come out and bring that history book to life"

A great chance to learn, I’m told the event is as hands-on as possible. With one lucky raffle winner even getting to shoot off the cannon.

"You pull the cord, it kind of strikes the fuse, and 'KABOOM' the big event," said Harvey.

The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Manitowoc County Historical Society.

"Be a part of the magic," said Harvey.

Hannah and Amy tell me the reenactment this weekend is actually going to be one of the biggest the state has to offer. They say the battle will actually move as it goes, much like a real one would.