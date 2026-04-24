Baldwin secures $20 million for Port of Manitowoc upgrades

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin announced Friday that $20 million in federal funding is headed to the Port of Manitowoc for infrastructure upgrades.

She said the investment is meant to increase storage space, update equipment and expand rail connections to move grain shipments more quickly.

“Investing in our ports is an investment in our Made in Wisconsin economy,” Baldwin said in a statement. “I’m proud to bring home this investment for the City of Manitowoc to upgrade their port infrastructure and help increase efficiency for Wisconsin businesses, farmers, and consumers.”

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The program received $500 million in Fiscal Year 2025, including $450 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The $20 million will support the "Midwest Multi-Modal Development Project," which aims to establish a midwest grain hub.