"Back and Cheesier than ever": Exploring the return of Culver's CurderBurger

Many people stopped into Culver's Manitowoc location Monday to get the limited-time meal.

The CurderBurger is back at Culver's for the third year in a row. It has many people around town very excited and many are coming in to get one.

It’s one giant cheese curd on top of a beef patty. Add in some lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and mayo and you have the Culver's "Curderburger".

"I was told that they sell out real quick," said local Toby Schwartz. "I knew they were coming out today, so I had to come out and get one."

The Curderburger started as an April Fools prank by Culver's in 2021. Manager Lori Dvorachek says soon they found out from social media that the April Fool's Day joke was not a joke... and they sold out the item in a day.

"Since it had such popular attention on social media, they decided to roll it out as an item for National Cheese Curd Month, which is October," said Dvorachek

Now they're back again but don't worry, this time, they're going to be around a little while... until they sell out.

"I came in for a ButterBurger and cheese curds, so I thought I'd get the two together," said lunchgoer Terry Christienson.

Brady Balaman also stopped in today.

"I walked in and they said it was back so I was like 'Alright, it's my turn to try it,'" Balaman said.

But beware, according to Culver's website the CurderBurger has almost triple the calories of their signature item, the Butter Burger, which is 360 calories. The CurderBurger is a whopping 920 calories.

While the CurderBurger is sticking around for a limited time... Lori says the item is already flying off the shelves.

"Even this morning we had a few people that were coming through the drive through and saying, "'Oh, I am so excited because I didn't get to try it last year and this year is my opportunity.'"

The CurderBurger will be at Culver's until the end of October or until each store runs out of supplies.