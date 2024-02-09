Award season hits Manitowoc! Businesses are honored in the growing county

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Award season is upon us! No, I don’t mean in Hollywood or New York. The Capitol Civic Centre where the county’s Awards of Distinction are being held.



Manitowoc holds their Awards of Distinction handing out 10 awards on Thursday evening.

Manitowoc Chamber of Commerce Director, Abbey Quistorf says that she wants the awards to feel honor for the county's hard work.

The county continues to grow, one economic development company told me they served 92 potential new entrepreneurs in 2023.

“It’s okay to pause, take a moment and celebrate our community,” said Quistorf.

She says the awards started out a small dinner more than 15 years ago, but as the county grows, so does the celebration.

“We want people to feel special, like they’re at the Grammy’s or the Academy Awards,” Quistorf said. “This venue, the capitol, lends to that glamour.”

That growing is not done. One economic development company in Manitowoc told me, countywide, they served 68 potential new entrepreneurs in 2022. That number was more than 92 in 2023.

“When we take a minute to recognize the amazing things that are happening in our businesses and our organizations, it shows the community that we are growing, we are excelling, we are improving, we are enhancing,” said Quistorf.

Quistorf says that there will be 10 awards handed out Thursday night to companies across the county.