Assist-to-Transport to shut down Manitowoc operations, 39 jobs affected

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A transportation company in Manitowoc is closing its facility and laying off 39 employees, according to a notice the company filed Monday with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Assist-to-Transport / Student Transportation of America, Inc., located on Albert Drive in Manitowoc, will cease operations and permanently close its doors, laying off 39 employees by Jan. 1, 2027, according to the notice.

The company had a contract with Maritime Metro Transit in Manitowoc County to provide transportation for people with disabilities and those with non-emergency medical needs, according to the City of Manitowoc's website.