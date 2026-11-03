Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodLakeshoreManitowoc

Assist-to-Transport to shut down Manitowoc operations, 39 jobs affected

Less than 1 percent of unemployment calls were answered, new audit of Wisconsin DWD shows
David McNew
PASADENA, CA - MAY 14: Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Less than 1 percent of unemployment calls were answered, new audit of Wisconsin DWD shows
Posted
Add NBC 26 as a Google Preferred Source

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A transportation company in Manitowoc is closing its facility and laying off 39 employees, according to a notice the company filed Monday with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Assist-to-Transport / Student Transportation of America, Inc., located on Albert Drive in Manitowoc, will cease operations and permanently close its doors, laying off 39 employees by Jan. 1, 2027, according to the notice.

The company had a contract with Maritime Metro Transit in Manitowoc County to provide transportation for people with disabilities and those with non-emergency medical needs, according to the City of Manitowoc's website.

Lakeshore Abbey 480x360.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Abbey Hamachek