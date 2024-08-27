As the Lakeshore's economy grows, this program is looking to avoid a plateau

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Progress Lakeshore says the local economy is growing, but work still needs to be done.



Progress Lakeshore is hosting an entrepreneur training program this fall.

They say although the economy is growing, new businesses are always needed to continue growth.

The economic development company says they have helped 75 potential entrepreneurs this year alone.

As our Lakeshore economy grows, so does the need to continue that success.

Progress Lakeshore is an economic development agency in Manitowoc aiming to drive wealth to the whole county.

"Notably we do that by helping business startups,” said Ann Flad-Jesion, Progress Lakeshore’s Entrepreneurship Director.

She’s discussing their entrepreneur training program.

“Without doing that planning, you don't know the pitfalls of what is in front of you and you can't address those,” Flad-Jesion said.

She says the training program runs from mid-September to early November covering topics such as financials, target market and risk management. Flad-Jesion says they've had 16 people complete the program, including Heather Gross, who owns Wildflower Outdoors in Two Rivers.

"A lot of research went into starting the business actually,” said Gross.

She says she's been open for two months and senses the lakeshore will only keep growing.

"We have that culture here where we have so many things to do, we have wonderful natural resources,” Gross says. “It's important to be able to draw people here and keep them here."

Flad-Jesion says outside of the training program, Progress Lakeshore has advised 75 potential entrepreneurs this year alone.

"If things plateau, people aren't finding the jobs, having the income, having the places to go and things to do that make their community attractive,” says Flad-Jesion.

Flad-Jesion told me that while there's been great progress, 45% of business start ups close within five years. In a story coming up, we will take a look at what is being done in Manitowoc County to help entrepreneurs make it through those challenging years.