As a huge roadway project approaches, Manitowoc prepares alternative routes

Manitowoc is already considering alternative routes ahead of a major highway project that's a few years down the road.



Highway 42 will be fully replaced over the course of the summer of 2029.

Manitowoc is looking to improve a few alternative routes for an uptick in traffic.

One business owner on 42 says she may create a pickup location or delivery service

In a few years, Highway 42 in Manitowoc will be under major construction and people will need to find a new way downtown.

"It's a complete reconstruction,” says Manitowoc Alderman, Brett Norell. “You obviously have to deal with sewers and sanitary, storm sewers as well."

The project to replace Highway 42 from Interstate 43 to 8th Street, runs through Norell's district. The work will span at least the summer of 2029.

"What alternative routes will need to have repair work done on them?,” Norell asked. “Because we know increased traffic is going to cause additional wear and tear."

The city is in the early stages of planning detours. Norell believes Marshall Street and Franklin Street could make good choices to take on some of that wear and tear. Franklin has seen recent improvements but Norell says more work may be coming, at a cost of $3 million.

Both streets run parallel to 42, or Washington Street.

”It has to be a priority to make sure that there is access, all throughout the construction, for the businesses along this stretch,” Norrel said.

Mary Ann Hanson owns Champion Vitamins & Herbs on Washington.

"Well of course I'm not going to be excited about that,” Hanson said of the construction. “But in the past when there was any kind of construction, most customers will work around it."

Hanson says she's planning to offer things such as a pick up on a side street or delivery.

"Worrying doesn't do any good,” Hanson said.”It doesn't do a bit of good, so you might as well do the best you can."

The city tells me that the Highway 42 project will be completed in sections, although they're not yet sure in what order they're going to get that work done.