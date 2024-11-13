'Anybody now has the power to save a life,'; Drug overdose preparation training on the Lakeshore

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A training program on the Lakeshore prepares the community for drug overdose situations.



Northeast Wisconsin Area Health Center held a drug overdose preparation training on Wednesday for the Lakeshore community.

As well as educating and delivering emergency kits, a Narcan vending machine will be installed in town.

Community members and businesses took part in the training at NEWAHEC's offices.

To be ready when it matters, that's the goal of Northeast Wisconsin Area Health Center or NEWAHEC.

They are combating a recurring crisis in Manitowoc County

NEWAHEC executive director Kari Mueller says there were 13 fatal overdoses in Manitowoc County in 2023.

"It's a family member. It's a sibling,” says Mueller. “It's a friend. It is anyone in our community."

However also last year, Mueller said 34 overdose victims were saved by first aid and Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan.

”You never know when you come up on someone that needs help and so we want to make sure we get this in the hands of our community as much as possible,” Mueller says.

At Wednesday's training, community members and businesses learned first aid care. They were also given overdose emergency kits, with instructions.

"It was really cool to learn how to administer it to somebody,” said Manitowoc local, Joey DeBone. "You never know. We keep a couple at our church too. Definitely going to take a few with me."

Locals like DeBone, and professionals at NEWAHEC, are keen to prepare our community for any and every drug overdose situation that should arise.

"It's more than just for people in active addiction,” says DeBone. “It's for everybody and breaking that stigma is super important."

"Anybody now has the power to save a life,” Mueller said.

Manitowoc County is also set to receive its first-ever Narcan vending machine. It will be outside of the NEWAHEC building in downtown Manitowoc and the life-saving drug will be free.