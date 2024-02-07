Another upgrade to Manitowoc's waterfront; here's a look at the money coming to the Lakeshore

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The state has approved grants to help improve businesses along the water including in Manitowoc.



Briess Malting, St. Mary's Cement and City Centre LLC will recieve grants totaling nearly $3 million.

Each grant revolves around improving the importing and exporting of Manitowoc's Harbor.

City Centre co-owner, Peter Allie says this is the state taking advantage of their greatest natural resource, the lake.

Peter Allie owns City Centre LLC, one of three grant winners in Manitowoc.

"For anybody that lives in Manitowoc, it means a lot,” Allie said.

Governor Evers just announced $10 million for projects across the state to improve our harbors.

City Centre will use its $1.3 million to build a system for assembling, testing and shipping cranes.

"The ports in Wisconsin are very active,” Allie said. “We are one of the only states with something like this and it gives Wisconsin a really big competitive advantage over anybody else."

Briess Malting and St. Mary's Cement in Manitowoc will also receive grant money. Their projects will make it easier to import and export on the water from Manitowoc.