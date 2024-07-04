Anchors up for Subfest! Manitowoc's festival celebrates shipbuilding history

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Subfest is held on July 4th and celebrates the country's independence. But it's also about the impact that Manitowoc shipbuilding had on protecting our freedom.



Subfest is held to honor the 28 submarines that were made in Manitowoc.

One veteran, Greg Miller, says that he likes to share as many stories as possible.

Subfest will last until Sunday, July 7th.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story/)

U.S. Veteran submariner Greg Miller shows off the USS Cobia, docked at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

"We're very proud of Cobia,” Miller said. “We spend a lot of time getting her in ship shape."

One of the centerpieces at Subfest, Greg says this submarine symbolizes the the submarines built here that were used by the U.S. military.

"Don't forget about the city and the people that made those submarines happen,” Miller says. “28 of them."

An event filled with locals, visitors and plenty of veterans sharing old memories and great stories.

"Submarine duty is a lifestyle,” Miller told me. “We'd like to share that with as many people as we can and get to know what a great place Manitowoc is."

Subfest isn't only on July 4th. The festival runs the full weekend before the final event on Sunday at 2 o'clock.