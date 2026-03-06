MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Mary Virlee had long felt called to help people in Bolivia in need of medical supplies. The idea first took root when she became her husband Dave's caregiver during a hospitalization. A doctor shared the story of a boy in Bolivia named Israel who needed a colostomy — and it changed everything for her.

Against all odds, a Manitowoc woman is heading to Bolivia to fulfill a years-long medical mission dream

"It was a story that changed my heart and gave me purpose. Dave died that summer, and I had a purpose. I was going to make medical supply bags for people in Bolivia," Virlee said.

Then, in 2023, the cause she had devoted herself to became her own reality. Virlee first needed a colostomy herself, and later received a cancer diagnosis.

"Here I was so interested in it and all of a sudden I am the patient with the colostomy," Virlee said.

Even so, her dream of traveling to Bolivia never faded.

"I was determined that I was going to Bolivia this year… and I'm going to get to go," Virlee said.

That determination brought Virlee to Juniper Strength and Recovery Studio in Manitowoc, where she has been training for the last three months with Elizabeth Wergin, a former student who now owns the studio.

"This whole time she was talking about Bolivia… the last time she came back it was so cool, and she said, I'm gonna go to Bolivia now," Wergin said.

Wergin said Virlee even inspired her to pursue a career as a physical therapist.

"She is super inspirational because she doesn't give up. That girl works hard, and she's going to push through," Wergin said.

For Virlee, the trip represents a chance to bring her journey full circle.

"I was a very, very blessed, and I hope I can do the same in a small way with the people I am going to get to serve when I go to Bolivia," Virlee said.

Before the team departs for Bolivia later this month, they are hosting a packing party on March 9 to prepare and pack supplies for the trip.

