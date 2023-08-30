After a century of education, Manitowoc Lincoln's high school building is ready for more

A former student turned teacher reflects on the school buildings. Why does it mean so much to her

The Manitowoc School staff prepares for a very special year at the Lincoln High School building. Manitowoc's Lincoln High School was built in 1923 and a century later it still stands.

Leanna Leonowicz not only attended Manitowoc Lincoln, class of '72, but she came back to teach.

"It's just being there for the kids. I'm doing whatever I can to make them happy", Leonowicz says. "This is like a museum in here."

Her students call her Mrs. L. She says everyone is proud of the building and many of the school's teachers are familiar faces.

"A lot of the kids here that are teachers graduated here from Manitowoc, went to college nearby", said Mrs. L.

Manitowoc Lincoln principal

, Micah Hoffman, is gearing up for his first year at the school, but he says he likes what he sees already.

"The structure of the building is impressive", Hoffman said. "They don't make them like they used to, which a lot of people say but it's absolutely the truth."

Principal Hoffman says the school will honor the building's 100th anniversary throughout the year... and beyond.

"The city just takes pride in saying, 'We've been here for a long time, we've had amazing things happening here for a long time, and we're going to continue to do that for the next 100 years", said Hoffman.

But for now, students, faculty, and alumni have the building to enjoy. Mrs. L has loved the building since the 1960's

"It's old. The wood, the floors, the steps which are in the same place", she remembers. "The cafeteria looks the same. The outside looks the same."

A birthday that Mrs. L finds inspiring.

"It's great", she said. "100 years old. I hope I live that long."

The official start of the 100th school year at Manitowoc Lincoln will kick off Tuesday, which is the first day of school for the upcoming year.