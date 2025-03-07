A woman has died following a car crash in Manitowoc County Thursday night

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene of a car crash in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids on Thursday night, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the 6500 block of Homestead Road within the Township of Manitowoc Rapids on Thursday night for reports of a car that caught on fire from a crash.

Investigators believe the woman's car was traveling eastbound on Homestead Road when it left the roadway, entered the south ditch and struck a tree.

The car caught on fire, and responding firefighters extinguished the flames, but the 21-year-old woman from rural Manitowoc — who was the only person in the car — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the incident is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.