A turf field at an elementary school? Why the addition is important to the students

From a patch of asphalt into a turf field, one elementary school went from a normal-looking playground to a state-of-the-art area for their students.

Richard and Liz Peterson couldn't be more excited for their soon-to-be kindergartner, Lily. And Lily is just happy for the upgrade from asphalt and dirt.

"The grass is soft and the dirt is kind of messy," Lily said.

The upgrade was not instant at Jefferson Elementary School in Manitowoc. Principal Lisa Delsman says they tried real grass many times.

"This was years of work," said Delsman. "Each year they would try to reseed, try something new, have someone else come in and try something different, but it never grew."

The decision to go with turf came with choosing the right turf, as certain types carry health concerns. Principal Delsman says they made sure their choice was the safest and contained no small pieces of black rubber. Instead, the turf is actually bedded with sand.

"I think that is what helps make it so soft," Delsman says. "If you fall it feels like you're walking on carpet."

This all sounds good to the Peterson's.

"The kids have such a beautiful place to play now," said Richard Peterson. "It's wonderful."

"There's like endless possibilities whereas before it was just dirt," added Liz.

As for Lily...

"I'm excited for the new field," she says.

The new and improved playground with the turf field will debut on the first day of school, Tuesday, September 5.