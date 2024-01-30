A search for car thieves; what Manitowoc Police knows and how you can stay safe

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc Police are looking for three suspects after a string of car-break-ins.



Police say that three suspects have been going through cars on the North side of Manitowoc

Assistant Chief Jason Freiboth says to lock your doors and keep items out of sight.

Surveillance video of the suspects has been released.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Manitowoc City Police say they received several complaints last week from people whose cars had been broken into or searched. The Police department released videos showing three suspects going through cars in town.

Assistant Chief Jason Freiboth is asking for any information you may have about the thefts. Freiboth said stopping the thieves is very important, especially since some are happening outside people's homes.

He told me if you have any items in your car, hide them and always lock the door.

"We want all of our neighborhoods, or all of our citizens, to feel safe,” Freiboth said. “Especially on their own property, so this one hits close to home."

Freiboth says if you see any suspicious activity to call the police and they will send an officer. The department reminds car owners, even if it's on their property they say, "Lock it or lose it".