A New Chapter: this once great Manitowoc property eyes redevelopment in the city's modern age

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A chapter in Manitowoc's rich history turns a new page.

The Mirro site is latest in Manitowoc’s downtown redevelopment.



Manitowoc received a $2 million grant to officially clear the Mirro site and prepare for redevelopment.

The site was home to the Mirro Company until 2003.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels says that the city is in a fantastic place.

"I've been dealing with this since day one of office,” said Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels. “We're looking at 20-plus years of an eye sore and 'what is going to happen'?".

What was once one of the city's jewels, the Mirro Company closed its doors in 2003. Since then, the property has sat vacant.

But not for much longer, the city has received a $2 million dollar grant to clear the property and prepare for redevelopment.

"This is huge,” said Mayor Nickels. “I mean this $2 million really is kind of the final piece to make sure something actually happens at this site."

A project that is exciting to Manitowoc local Jodi Lewis, who was born and raised here.

"We've all been hoping for so long for something to come there,” said Lewis. “Just to redevelop it or make it look pretty again. So, we're real excited about it."

Lewis has lived outside of Manitowoc but says the new growth will keep her here to stay.

"So proud of the city after I came back from being gone,” says Lewis. “Really proud of it."

Across town, Mayor Nickels says the Manitowoc Mall property is also being cleared to make way for commercial and residential use.

“I don't think anyone would have envisioned that after Manitowoc Company and Mirro left,” says Mayor Nickels. “That we would be sitting here today, I’d say, in a better spot than we were then."

The first project to be built at the former Mirro site is a planned 59-unit apartment complex. Mayor Nickels hopes to see construction start on the building next year.