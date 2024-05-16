A local man fed up after his Kia was stolen twice and broken into once

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — It's happening everywhere, including Manitowoc. The nationwide trend of Kia and Hyundai car break-ins.



A trend of Kia and Hyundai thefts have been spreading around the country.

Manitowoc Police say there have been four car thefts of Kia in Hyundai vehicles in the last two weeks.

Manitowoc Crime Stoppers have issued a $500 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tyler Skarda of Manitowoc says he's had his Kia stolen twice and broken into once.

"It was the weirdest feeling I’ve ever had,” said Skarda. “I just rolled my eyes after the third time."

He says even though his car was recovered, it's not the same.

"When I got to my car the center console had been ripped off and both sides,” says Skarda. “The blinkers and the windshield wipers, were also ripped off."

And it’s not just Tyler who's a local victim.

Manitowoc police sergeant Paul Krock says there have been four stolen Kia or Hyundai vehicles in just these past two weeks

"The same general area on the north side of the city,” said Krock. “It's quite possible that it is the same person or group of persons."

In a city that only averages only 25 car thefts in a normal year, Manitowoc Police say they're doing everything they can stop these crimes from happening again and catch the suspect or suspects.

They're hoping you can help stop it too.

Manitowoc crime stoppers is offering $500 for any information leading to the arrest of a Kia or Hyundai thief.

Skarda says he's doing everything he can to stop it from happening to others, too.

"I would like to see a very, very strong penalty on the person or people involved in doing this,” said Skarda. "Maybe it will stop other people from doing the same thing."

Tyler told me that he is a part of a class action lawsuit against kia. He said the final hearing for the case is on July 15th.

Now if you own one of these vehicles, Sargent Krock has some advice for you.

"If you have a garage available, park in the garage and lock the garage,” said Krock. “If you do not have that available, parking in a well-lit area would be a good idea as well."