A Green Bay man charged in the Christmas Day crash that deputies say killed his wife and mother

A Green Bay is facing charges in a deadly crash on Christmas Day.

Philip Slezewski is being held on a $300,000 cash bond.

Slezewski will have his initial appearance in court on Monday, January 8th.

A Green Bay man who Sheriff's Deputies say was driving with a suspended license is now charged in a crash that killed his wife and mother. It's an update to a story we first told you last week.

The crash happened on Christmas Day on 1-43 in Manitowoc County.

The criminal complaint shows 38-year-old Philip Slezewski is now facing five charges in connection to that crash, including two counts of causing death by operating a vehicle while suspended.

Deputies say his wife, Heather Acaro-Slezewski and his mother, Clarine Slezewski, were killed.

I briefly chatted with a family member who said that she is concerned for Slezewski who is behind bars for something she says he didn't intentionally do.

The complaint shows Slezewski told deputies he ingested cocaine and smoked marijuana on Christmas Eve.

Court records show he is being held on a $300,000 cash bond.

I spoke with Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre who said that Slezewski's original initial appearance in court was scheduled for Wednesday morning, but because his lawyer not being able to make it Slezewski will make his initial appearance on next Monday.

LaBre told me the investigation is still ongoing but is reaching an end.

I spoke with the Manitowoc County Sheriff's office but they declined an interview and said there's no more information that will be released at this time.

A memorial service for Heather was held in Chicago Wednesday afternoon.