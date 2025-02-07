A Field of Dreams: One baseball dad is transforming Manitowoc baseball's home

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc Lincoln's baseball field is about to get a makeover due to one driven community member



Head Coach Bruce Steinbecker says the aging field's playing surface has become dangerous.

Andy Konkle knew something had to be done, so he's raised $1.2 million.

He plans on raising another $800,000 to $900,000 to rehaul the bleachers, restrooms and lights.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's not quite as old as Wrigley or Fenway, but Manitowoc's Municipal FIeld is aging, creating even a safety concern. One community member is fixing the problem as the first phase of the solution rounds third and heads for home.

Andy Konkle is a Manitowoc Lincoln grad of 1999.

"I played basketball,” he said. “I played football."

No baseball ... but his kids do now.

"80% of the fields we play on today, they're all turf fields,” said Konkle.

But Manitowoc's is not.

"Currently, behind me if you hit a ground ball. It's quite honestly dangerous,” said Manitowoc Lincoln Head Coach Bruce Steinbecker.

Steinbecker says the old field causes dangerous dips and is an inconvenience when paired with Wisconsin weather.

"When a lot of teams are playing games, on a day like today when it's sun and the wind did its job to take care of the elements, we have to cancel, because we have standing water," said Coach Steinbecker.

Andy saw that something needed to be done, so together with Coach Steinbecker and Athletic Director Stan Diedrich, he asked the community for help.

"If we build a community, it builds their business,” said Konkle. “Making sure that we commit back to the youth sports organizations in the area"

After raising $300,000 dollars, the school board agreed to pay $900,000 to finance the turf replacement.

"The kids don't necessarily care if their parents are sitting on nice bleachers or if they have a nice bathroom to go to,” Konkle said. “They care about the turf field and we're really trying to take care of the kids first."

Coach Steinbecker says the turf will be installed in June and will be ready for the 2026 season.

The second phase is for the bleachers, restrooms, and stadium lights to get a rehaul. Andy hopes to raise another $800,000 to $900,000 for that project.