Manitowoc Police track suspect more than 30 miles after robbery using K9, drone

On Thursday, a robbery took place at this BP in Manitowoc. I'm your Lakeshore Neighborhood Reporter Preston Stober with a look at how the search took police all the way up to Green Bay.

That morning police say a man robbed the gas station and took off.

What ensued was a large search.

Manitowoc Assistant Police Chief, Jason Freiboth told me that the department quickly received help from the sheriff's office.

Soon a K9 unit and a drone were on the chase. The K9 tracked a scent to an apartment in town. From there officers quickly located the man more than 30 miles away in green bay.

They say they arrested 32-year-old Justin Smith of Manitowoc, and he's facing multiple charges, including armed robbery.

The team worked with the U.S. Marshall's office to make the arrest. A very successful search on all parts, according to Freiboth.

"We know that crime doesn't stop at the boundaries of where the city ends and the county starts,” says Freiboth. “So, it's critical that we train together and that we have that good working relationship."

Police say that they were able to make the arrest without incident. Manitowoc's district attorney told me Smith is due for an initial appearance next week.