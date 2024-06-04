$30,000 to help Lakeshore farms raise food for community; what it means to one farmer

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Tens of thousands of state dollars are coming to two local farms to help the community.



Two Manitowoc farms received state grants to raise food for a local non-profit.

Amy Johnson of Misfits Homegrown Farm tells me that both farms are giving to Grow it Forward.

Johnson told me that when her community is in need, she needs to help.

While the money will help the farm, it will also help others, and this isn't the only farm in the neighborhood getting some money.

Amy Johnson of Misfits Homegrown Farm just received $10,000 from the state to raise meat for a local non-profit.

"The cost of living right now is insane and if we can help in any way shape or form, I want to,” said Johnson.

The funds are through the Local Food Assistance Program and Amy says their chicken, beef or pork will be sent to Grow it Forward, a community food center in Manitowoc.

"It's going to help us pay for the grain for our calves,” says Johnson. “It's going to help us maintain our equipment, it's going to help us keep going."

Another farm in the neighborhood, Sullivan Family Farms, also got $20,000 from the grant. They too have pledged food to Grow it Forward.

The food center tells me that in total the $30,000 will already account for ten percent of their yearly supply.

"I want to help as much as I can,” Johnson said. “Because I’ve been in those situations too, where sometimes you just need a little boost."

At a time where Grow it Forward tells me they have seen a 44 percent increase of people at their pantry and a spike in a need for food all around the county.

"Sometimes you have to give yourself a pep talk in the morning,” Johnson said. “But in the end, when you see the reward, when you're able to help your community and feed people, that makes it all worthwhile."

Amy tells me that the assistance program mainly targets underserved communities, something that Manitowoc qualifies for with the current need for food.