$26 million! A look at what's ahead for L.B. Clarke Middle School

L.B. Clarke principal shares why this huge project was needed

Students weigh in on their excitement and what they think the school will look like

Examples of features that are the come in the new-look middle school

Class has already been in session for a week at L.B. Clarke Middle School. Why? A 26-million-dollar renovation throughout the building this school year.

The renovations at L.B. Clarke will include many new features, but most importantly to principal Tim Wester, the expansion will add space.

"This building has about the same amount of kids as the high school, but half the space", Wester said. "Our building was sorely lacking in space per middle schooler. So, the space was a big issue."

A beloved feature of the school is the brick that wall that every eighth grader gets to paint on before leaving. Although the wall is being retired, Principal Wester says the wall will be professionally photographed and remembered.

"We wanted to make sure we had the hallway wall look like the rest of the building and still honor the brick wall", said Wester, "It's important to a lot of people as well."

One big addition for basketball player Colton Hooper, is a new gym

"Now we get to actually practice in the gym because before we had to go to a different school to practice there", Hooper says. "It's going to be giant. They said it's going to be really big."

Percussionist, Caroline Johnek, is looking forward to the updated band room.

"It's going to be like a new modern twist and I think that will be really cool", she said.

School was moved up a week to make sure construction can be fully completed by the end of next summer.

"You know, everyone came together for our community and we are making things happen for our kids", said Wester. "It's awesome."

With traditions like the brick wall coming to an end, Principal Wester says that there is going to be plenty of new innovation and, with that, new traditions that are still to come.