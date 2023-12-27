2024 is almost here! A look at how the Lakeshore will be ringing in the New Year

New Year's is just around the corner as Manitowoc is getting ready for the celebration.

Several businesses are having New Year's Eve parties.

We're talking with some locals who are going to enjoy the festivities.

With New Year’s just days away, Manitowoc is getting ready for the celebration. Here’s what will be happening on the lakeshore to welcome 2024!

There are several events planned this New Year’s Eve. From a dart tournament at the Linebacker Bar and Grill to festivities at the Fat Seagull, a lot will be going on.

Greg Fencl is the co-owner of the Tipsy Tomato Pub and Pizzeria. They will be hosting a party with popular local band Eight Second Ride playing to ring in the new year.

"We do a small countdown for the ball to drop on the TV,” Fencyl said. “Everybody celebrates New Year's and Eight Second Ride will play another several songs just to kick it off."

Luke Hutterer grew up in Manitowoc and is home visiting for the holidays.

"We plan on getting out and about,” Hutterer said. “We're just going to go with the roll and see where the night leads us."

He says it is a happy time and everyone should be looking forward to the celebration.

"Really, New Year's gives you a chance to reflect on the past year and what you want to build on and increase in,” Hutterer said.

No matter what you have planned, the lakeshore will have plenty of celebrating to ring in the new year.

"Hopefully the next year is just as good or better than the last year,” Fencl said.

"Have a Happy New Year and go Packers,” added Hutterer.

While celebrating, the Tipsy Tomato will be doing a safe ride option this year where anyone with a voucher can catch a ride home at the end of the night to ensure safety on the roads.

