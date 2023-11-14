$10 Million highway project to change the heart of Kiel in 2029

A large road way project in Kiel is being discussed at a public input meeting on Tuesday. The project, which will not begin until 2029, will replace a bridge and update 1.5 miles of Downtown Kiel roads.

Project manager, Kristen Berg, says public opinions at Tuesday's meeting will heavily influence the future of the project.

A five-lane intersection will also be at the heart of conversation. One plan even proposes a roundabout.

A large roadway project in Kiel will be discussed Tuesday with a public input meeting. The proposed plan will run through 1.5 miles of downtown Kiel and will improve roads and sidewalks.

Jamie Dahmer is the owner of brand and design in downtown Kiel. She says it's a big project, but it can be done.

"This is not just an easy resurfacing, this is major,” Dahmer said. "We're not the first city to do it. So, we are not going to be recreating the wheel. We'll see what other cities have done and follow their lead."

Project manager Kristen Berg says that the project which will cost 10 to 11 million and will be huge for the city.

"They are, they are very passionate about what their community looks like and drawing in people to see what Kiel looks like,” Berg said.

Apart of the multi-million-dollar roadway project in Kiel, the bridge that runs over the Sheboygan River is going to be fully replaced. Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge was built in 1958 and its time for an upgrade. Berg says many features of the bridge and project will be discussed at the meeting.

"We'll take all of it into consideration with our design. We're looking forward to what it is going to look like."

Construction will not begin until 2029 but Dahmer says that the project is needed.

"In the long run, it needs to be done. So, let's just pull ourselves up from our bootstraps and get it done," Dahmer said.

On the county line on the outskirts of Kiel, a 5 lane intersection will be another talking point at the meeting. There have been a few crashes there and some of the plans even propose a roundabout.

More Information about the project and can be found here. Wisconsin DOT says feedback and opinions are encouraged.