1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash between two semi-trucks in Manitowoc County

One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a violent head-on crash between two semi-trucks in Manitowoc County.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened yesterday afternoon around 1:50 along U.S. Highway 151 at Lower Falls Road in the Township of Cato.

Investigators say a 2022 Mack semi traveling eastbound crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound Freightliner.

The 44-year-old driver of the Mack truck, from Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner — a 55-year-old man from De Pere — had to be extricated from his rig. He was airlifted by ThedaStar to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling a full reconstruction of the crash. The investigation remains active, and no further details have been released at this time.

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