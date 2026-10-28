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1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash between two semi-trucks in Manitowoc County

1 dead, 1 hurt in head-on semi-truck crash in Manitowoc County
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One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a violent head-on crash between two semi-trucks in Manitowoc County.
According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened yesterday afternoon around 1:50 along U.S. Highway 151 at Lower Falls Road in the Township of Cato.
Investigators say a 2022 Mack semi traveling eastbound crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound Freightliner.
The 44-year-old driver of the Mack truck, from Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Freightliner — a 55-year-old man from De Pere — had to be extricated from his rig. He was airlifted by ThedaStar to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling a full reconstruction of the crash. The investigation remains active, and no further details have been released at this time.
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