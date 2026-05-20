Manitowoc to collect storm debris next week; residents urged to follow pickup rules

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The City of Manitowoc will conduct a one-time storm debris pickup next week, following Memorial Day, exclusively for debris resulting from the May 17, 2026, storm.

The city emphasizes the collection is not a regular brush or bulk pickup. People should only place storm-generated debris at the curb.

Because the storm's impact was heavily concentrated on the north side of the city — where the majority of damage happened and where many people experienced power outages — pickup efforts will focus primarily north of the Manitowoc River.

People who live south of the river and experienced actual storm damage should contact the Department of Public Works so staff can review their situation.

IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS



Please place all storm debris at the curb before collection begins.

Crews will only make one pass through effected areas. If debris is not out when crews go through, it will not be collected later.

through effected areas. If debris is not out when crews go through, it be collected later. Only storm related debris will be accepted. The City is charged by the county per load brought to the compost site, making it essential that this collection must not be misused for non-storm cleanup.

The City is charged by the county brought to the compost site, making it essential that this collection must not be misused for non-storm cleanup. Storm damage material, such as brush and limbs, must not exceed 5 feet in length or 6 inches in diameter.

People with questions, or south side residents with storm damage, can contact the Department of Public Works at (920) 686-6550.

The City appreciates the community's cooperation in helping ensure that resources are directed to those genuinely affected by the May 17 storm.