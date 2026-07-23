Man shot and killed at Fond du Lac mobile home community

UPDATE: A 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting at a Fond du Lac mobile home community early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to 871 S. Main St., known as The Elms, at 4:33 a.m. after reports of a man who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a 26-year-old person of interest, who is cooperating with investigators. A 21-year-old woman was also present at the scene as a witness.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene. A medical helicopter was requested but later canceled. The victim was not transported and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Nicholas Hahn of the Fond du Lac Police Department's Detective Bureau said the incident is considered isolated and does not pose a threat to the broader community.

"This is a relatively safe area of the community," Hahn said. "The department does not get frequent calls to that mobile home area."

Investigators have not determined whether those involved were residents of The Elms. Authorities are not speaking to a motive or other details of the ongoing investigation at this time.

Officers are currently canvassing the area and searching for additional witnesses. A vehicle is also being examined at the scene.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office initially responded to assist, but the Fond du Lac Police Department is leading the investigation.

Hahn said he hopes to reopen the area to the public by 11 a.m. or noon Thursday.

Anyone with information, including Ring camera footage, is asked to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department.

ORIGINAL: The Fond du Lac Police Department is responding to an active incident in the 800 block of South Main Street.

In a social media post, the Fond du Lac Police Department said the incident is isolated and does not pose a threat to neighboring areas.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area to give officers and emergency responders space to manage the situation.

NBC 26 neighborhood reporter Jessica Goska is on the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.