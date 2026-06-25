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Before, during & after: Green Bay neighbors capture intense storm

Darcy Bruechert sent us this photo of a person using a paddle board to get through their neighborhood
Darcy Bruechert
Darcy Bruechert sent us this photo of a person using a paddle board to get through their neighborhood
Flooding
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Green Bay-area neighbors captured the moments before and after a storm tore through the area
Neighbor captures storm
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Neighbor captures storm
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Neighbor captures storm
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Neighbor captures storm
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Mitch TG
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Darcy Bruechert

Heavy rain and strong winds battered the Green Bay area Wednesday, leaving behind flooded streets, damaged property, and debris in several neighborhoods.

Low-lying areas saw water quickly accumulate, resulting in localized flooding that made travel difficult. As dawn breaks Thursday, some floodwaters are beginning to recede — revealing the extent of the overnight damage.

Public Works crews have been working through the night to clear hazards, repair infrastructure, and reopen affected roads. Residents may notice crews inspecting storm drains, removing fallen branches, and placing barricades in damaged areas.

Officials urge drivers to use caution while traveling, especially in spots still impacted by high water or road debris.

If you were impacted by Wednesday’s storm and have photos to share, send them to news@nbc26.com. Please include your neighborhood so we can highlight conditions across the region.

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