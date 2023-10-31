Jane Fonda’s favorite moisturizer is on sale at Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Some people continue to sport a youthful glow well past their 70s, especially celebrities. It not only leaves us in awe but also wondering how they do it. Any hint we hear of a product that causes such bright and smooth skin to appear nearly ageless naturally gets us excited to try it ourselves.

So, when Jane Fonda told Glamour that the key to keeping her skin looking youthful and radiant in her mid-80s was hydration and that L’Oreal Age Perfect Rosy Tone Face Moisturizer was one of her “current favorites” for moisturizing, we had to look into it.

While Fonda is obviously a Hollywood icon who can access the most exclusive skincare regimens on Earth, we were glad to find out this L’Oreal Age Perfect formula is not only easily found on Amazon but also very affordable, even at full price.

Fellow Oscar winner Helen Mirren, whose skin, at 78, is also in the same how-do-we-replicate-that-youthful-glow category, is an ambassador for the L’Oreal brand. which is another big boost to the credibility of L’Oreal Age Perfect Rosy Tone as an addition to your skincare arsenal.

Yet another Oscar winner, 58-year-old Viola Davis, also appears in the campaign’s advertisements, as shown below.

Made specially for skin past the age of 55, this lotion adds a hint of rosy tone back to complexions that have dulled over time. The day cream exfoliates sallow skin and gives an intensive dose of hydration to revive the skin’s rosy tone to make it appear visibly younger. L’Oreal Age Perfect also claims to leave skin feeling more hydrated and smoother.

The brand recommends applying it in the morning on clean skin, rubbing in a circular motion.

Interested in giving it a try?

$18.75 (was $24.99) at Amazon

If having great skin makes you feel good on the inside, we think a good skincare routine is worth the time and effort!

MORE: What is kojic acid? Creams with this ingredient could help brighten dark spots

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.