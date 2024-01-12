Live Weather Blog

10:45 a.m. The Village of Allouez declared a snow emergency starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday and ending at 5:00 p.m. Saturday. The snow emergency is in effect for all streets within the Village limits. Parking on streets is not allowed.

10:40 a.m. The Village of Suamico declared a snow emergency starting 3:00 p.m. Friday and ending at 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Parking is not allowed on any village road during that time, and vehicles found parked may be towed. The Village of Ashwaubenon declared a snow emergency starting at 12:00 p.m. Friday and ending at 12:00 a.m. on Sunday. The Village reserves the right to extend the snow emergency if conditions warrant. Parking is not allowed on any street in the village.

Crash in Sheboygan County near Howards Grove on Highway I-41 southbound at MM 135.4 at 10:30 a.m. The right lane is blocked to remove a semi partially in a ditch. Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is handling the incident.



The City of Green Bay is declaring a snow emergency starting at 7:00 PM Friday and ending at 5:00 PM Saturday. During this time, no vehicle is allowed to park on any Green Bay street until the snow emergency has expired, overnight on-street parking permissions will not be granted, and vehicles found parking on-street during the snow emergency will be tagged, ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Crash in Portage County on Highway US 10 at County K Road at 10:20 a.m. Right lane is blocked. State Patrol Wausau is handling the incident.

Kaukana Mayor Anthony Penterman issued a Class III Snow Emergency for the City of Kaukauna starting Friday at 2:00pm through Saturday at 2:00pm. During the snow emergency, parking is not allowed on any city streets. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and could be towed at the owner’s expense.

A tow ban will go into effect in Waupaca County today starting at 12:00 p.m. The ban will be lifted when conditions improve to safely remove vehicles.

Village of Kimberly Officials have declared a Class III Snow Emergency, which goes into effect Friday at 9:00 a.m. and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Parking on any village street is not allowed during this time, and any vehicles found parked will be ticketed and towed.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin M. Nickels declared a snow emergency overnight Friday and into Saturday, as well as overnight Saturday into Sunday from 1:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. each overnight. No parking is allowed on any city street during those hours. A $75 citation will be issued to any vehicle parked on any city street between those hours, even if the street has been plowed.

Neenah Joint School Districtis closed. Students will have a virtual learning day. They can log onto Canvas or Seesaw after 8:15 a.m.

Menasha Joint School District schools are closed. All before and after-school activities are canceled.

Appleton Area School District schools and Appleton Community 4K classrooms are closed. All before and after-school care and after-school activities are canceled.

Oshkosh Area School District schools ar closed. Schools will have a traditional snow day (no digital learning) and all before- and after-school activities are canceled.

The Green Bay Area School District will be releasing two hours early today.Head Start, early childhood, and 4K programs are canceled for today. All after-school and evening activities are canceled.

Fond du Lac School Districtschools will be closed. All before- and after-school activities, before- and after-school care and all Community Education and Recreation Department activities are also canceled.

Manitowoc Public School District Schools are closed. After-school and evening activities are canceled.

Chilton Public Schools are closed. After-school and evening activities are canceled.

Algoma School District Schools are closed.Both child cares and the wellness center will remain open.

School District of Bonduel schools are closed.There will be no after school activities, child care, and the Fitness Center will be closed.

Howard-Suamico School District schools are closed.

After-school activities are also canceled.