Live updates: Beginning phases of total eclipse now visible in Texas

Millions of Americans get to see a rare astronomical phenomenon Monday as a total solar eclipse moves across the continental U.S. for the first time since 2017. Outside of the path of totality across 13 states, there will be a partial view of the moon blocking the sun.

In general, total solar eclipse events are not that rare. What's rare is where it is visible. The next one to be seen from anywhere in the U.S. won't happen until 2044.

Follow along for live updates as the eclipse moves across the country:

-----1:35 p.m. ET-----

Enthusiasts in Kerrville, Texas, located about 64 miles northwest of San Antonio, are starting to get a glimpse of the partial eclipse through the cloud cover. Totality won’t happen for another hour.

-----12:35 p.m. ET-----

The moon has started to cover up the sun over the South Pacific region as millions gather to find the best viewing spots in the U.S. Mexico's Pacific coast will begin to see a view of the totality around 2 p.m. ET, marking its first location in North America.

Where is the eclipse headed next?

2:27 p.m. ET - Passes U.S. border with Mexico

2:34 p.m. ET - San Antonio, Texas

2:40 p.m. ET - Dallas, Texas

2:51 p.m. ET - Little Rock, Arkansas

3:02 p.m. ET - Evansville, Indiana

3:13 p.m. ET - Cleveland, Ohio

3:16 p.m. ET - Erie, Pennsylvania

3:18 p.m. ET - Buffalo, New York

3:26 p.m. ET - Burlington, Vermont

3:32 p.m. ET - Caribou, Maine

3:36 p.m. ET - Passes U.S. border with Canada

*Based on NASA's calculations for their interactive map

Will the weather affect my view of the eclipse?

According to the National Weather Service, the best areas for clear skies during the solar eclipse will be across northern New England and central Arkansas to southern Indiana. Cloud cover might impact the view across Texas into southern Arkansas and across Ohio into Pennsylvania and New York.

There's a 20%-30% chance of rain during totality time in northwest Pennsylvania and western New York, the National Weather Service said.

You can view the National Weather Service's cloud cover map here.

Safety precautions to keep in mind during the eclipse

Is it safe to look at the total solar eclipse? No. Except for several minutes during totality, wearing special glasses is necessary for viewing the eclipse. Staring at a solar eclipse not in totality could cause damage to the eye, NASA said. Regular sunglasses also are insufficient for looking at solar eclipses. Beware of fake solar eclipse glasses, too. They should be marked with ISO 12312-2 on them to confirm they are safe for usage during a solar eclipse, according to NASA.

Are my dogs safe outside during the eclipse? Most likely. It's not natural for dogs to look up, so veterinarians are not super concerned about the possibility of pets getting eye damage during the event. As an added safety precaution, you should walk your dog before or after the eclipse passes your city and keep them indoors during the duration.

Can I take a picture of the solar eclipse? Not without protection. NASA says you can use a proper solar filter to protect your phone, just like you would any other camera.

Is it safe to drive during the eclipse? Yes, but be more attentive than usual. There are some things that AAA and local traffic authorities in different states said you should keep in mind if you're driving during the event. Avoid temptation to look at the eclipse and do not wear eclipse glasses while driving. Turn your headlights on when the moon's shadow casts, as darkness during totality will be similar to twilight. Look out for pedestrians, especially if you are driving in a city in the path of totality. Also be aware of a potential increase in traffic.

Is it safe to be on a plane during the eclipse? Yes. The Federal Aviation Administration said the event could cause disruptions at various airports including temporary flight restrictions, two-way radio communications and discrete transponder requirements are possible around the time of the eclipse. But some commercial flights have added routes along the path of totality for passengers to view the eclipse from the air.

Why are some schools closed for the solar eclipse? Several schools from Texas to New York have cited safety concerns as the reason for closing school for the day or releasing students early. They do not want to risk students being tempted to look at the solar event without eye protection.

Can I view the solar eclipse if I have different visual abilities? Yes. Sound and touch devices called Lightsound will be available at public gatherings across the U.S. during the total solar eclipse so people who are blind or visually impaired can hear and feel the celestial event.

