Lilly Pulitzer & Pottery Barn launch home decor line

Kelly Bazzle
7:21 AM, Mar 16, 2018
12:28 PM, Mar 16, 2018

Courtesy: Pottery Barn, Lilly Pulitzer

Pottery Barn, Lilly Pulitzer

Courtesy: Pottery Barn, Lilly Pulitzer

Pottery Barn, Lilly Pulitzer

Courtesy: Pottery Barn, Lilly Pulitzer

Pottery Barn, Lilly Pulitzer

Courtesy: Pottery Barn, Lilly Pulitzer

Pottery Barn, Lilly Pulitzer

Obsessed with Lilly Pulitzer and all things Palm Beach style? You can now bring that style into your home with their new Pottery Barn home collaboration.

The new line will make you feel like you're always on vacation in your own home. 

Pottery Barn's new collection with resort wear brand Lilly Pulitzer launched at 3 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 16 and it is available at Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen

 

 

 

 

Get your fill of colorful patterns that show off Lilly's signature beach-y style. From mermaids to pineapples to flamingos and ocean waves, there's something for every Lilly-lover around. 

The bright and colorful line features more than 100 pieces for your home, patio, bedroom and more. There's a nursery line for the little ones that even features an adorable light pink flamingo rocker. 

Lilly fans waited up all night on Thursday to check out the line as it debuted on the Pottery Barn website.

The big launch has gone pretty well compared to the Lilly for Target launch in 2015.

Check out some of the tweets from fans below: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top