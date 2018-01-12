Is your Sam's Club closing? Here's what to do about your membership

If the Sam's Club you frequent will be closing in a few weeks, you have a choice on your hands about what to do with your membership. 

Sam's Club is closing some of its locations throughout the U.S., as announced Thursday. The company has created a webpage with more information on what members whose stores are now closed can do. You basically have three options:

  • Extend membership by 3 months for free (to use at a Sam's Club that will remain open)
  • Full refund for membership by e-gift card, sent within seven days
  • Full refund for membership via check, sent within six weeks

Or, you can find a new location to shop at and continue paying into your membership as normal. 

If you use a Sam's Club pharmacy, it will stay open for at least two weeks. 

Multiple Sam's Club locations across the country reported shutting down, beginning Jan. 26. Sam's Club tweeted a statement on the closures, saying: 

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.

