Wisconsin DHS confirms measles case in Dane County

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says they have confirmed an individual living in Dane County has measles, with travel and employment in Rock County.

The DHS says in coordination with Public Health Madison & Dane County and Rock County Public Health, they are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to measles. More updates will be shared as the investigation unfolds.

Measles is rare in Wisconsin due to high vaccination rates. But the DHS says the virus is highly contagious and can cause serious health complications for those who haven't received a vaccine. Health experts say two doses of the measles vaccine are 97% effective at preventing the virus.