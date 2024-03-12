UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof talks about COVID and flu vaccine protection

There's an unexpected benefit when you get the flu shot — past flu vaccines have protected against four COVID strains, but this year's will only protect against three.

UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof explains why.

He also talked about an increased number of kids taking melatonin to sleep and ending up in the ER. Pothof explains what you can do to keep your family safe.

Plus, Pothof explains what you need to know about lead exposure and a recent cinnamon recall by the FDA.

You can watch the full interview above.