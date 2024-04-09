UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof says your work schedule could be affecting your health

You've probably heard of the bird flu before, especially among animals.

New reports show the disease has been detected in a human. UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof talks about how to keep yourself safe.

In other health related news, you might not be surprised to know your work schedule could be causing you health problems. Dr. Pothoff breaks down how your work shift could be contributing to a range of symptoms.

And finally, the USDA approved a digital treatment for depression. Dr. Pothof explains how it works.

