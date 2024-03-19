UW-Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof discusses new over-the-counter birth control

Women will soon be able to access over the counter birth control medication.

UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof explained that the new Opill is currently being sold online but will soon be available at pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS. The new FDA approval is expected to lower a lot of hurdles for women on the pill.

Pothof also broke down new studies that showed a reduced risk of long-term COVID complications for people who had received that vaccine.

Plus, Pothof talked about a new blood test for the screening of colon cancer — and whether or not it could replace colonoscopies.

Watch the full interview above.