UW-Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof discusses new over-the-counter birth control

UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof joined TMJ4 at Noon to talk about several health headlines, including newly available over the counter birth control.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 19, 2024
Women will soon be able to access over the counter birth control medication.

UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof explained that the new Opill is currently being sold online but will soon be available at pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS. The new FDA approval is expected to lower a lot of hurdles for women on the pill.

Pothof also broke down new studies that showed a reduced risk of long-term COVID complications for people who had received that vaccine.

Plus, Pothof talked about a new blood test for the screening of colon cancer — and whether or not it could replace colonoscopies.

