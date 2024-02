The CDC is recommending more COVID boosters for the spring.

Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW-Health also explained why syphilis rates might be up. Women giving birth in the US are now three times as likely to have syphilis than they were in 2016, which can infect babies before they're even born.

Plus, bone fractures related to pickleball injuries have increased 200% in the last 20 years. Dr. Pothof explains how you can protect yourself while still having fun.

Watch the entire interview above.