Dr. Pothof explains how to keep yourself safe with Monkeypox cases twice as high as last year

Cases of mpox -- formerly known as monkeypox -- are twice as high as they were at this time last year.

UW-Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof talks about what might be contributing to those elevated numbers, and what people can do to bring them back down.

Also on the rise — sexually transmitted infections among adults over the age of 55. Pothof explains how those statistics have been tracked over the course of a decade, and what people can do to protect themselves from STIs.

And on April 8th, people across the country will get to see a view of a solar eclipse. How much you'll be able to see will depend on where you are — but observing the eclipse comes with risk, no matter your location. Pothof discusses how you can protect your eyes and vision while enjoying a unique celestial phenomenon.

You can watch the full interview above.