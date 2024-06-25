Tripadvisor names New York's Empire State Building best worldwide attraction

In its 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards of the best things to do, New York's Empire State Building ranked No. 1 out of all attractions across the world. The 102-story skyscraper beat out the Eiffel Tower, Anne Frank's House and Basilica de la Sagrada Familia as the top attractions in the world.

"The World's Most Famous Building" has garnered 60,000 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor. The online travel website said that many reviewers are "wowed" by the 360-degree view from the top of the tower.

"Experiences make a trip, and our Best of the Best Things to Do Awards offer some of the highest-rated activities from across the world, highlighted by our community of travelers," said Tripadvisor President Kristen Dalton. "Whether you're a thrill seeker or a leisurely explorer, the 'Best of the Best' badge has the seal of approval from global travelers as a source of inspiration for an unforgettable vacation."

The Empire State Building was the only U.S. attraction in the top 10. France and Italy had multiple entries in the top 10.

Tripadvisor's top 10 attractions in the world:



Empire State Building, New York City, United States Eiffel Tower, Paris, France Anne Frank House, Amsterdam, The Netherlands Basílica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain Cayman Crystal Caves, Grand Cayman, Caribbean Colosseum, Rome, Italy Louvre Museum, Paris, France ' Gardens by the Bay, Singapore, Singapore Duomo di Milano, Milan, Italy Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

According to Tripadvisor, these are the top 10 attractions in the U.S.:



Empire State Building, New York City, New York Iolani Palace, Honolulu, Hawaii Central Park, New York City, New York John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Key Largo, Florida Stetson Mansion, DeLand, Florida Alcatraz Island, San Francisco, California Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee Brooklyn Bridge, New York City, New York Chihuly Garden and Glass, Seattle, Washington Diamond Head State Monument, Honolulu, Hawaii

