Travel delays mount as FAA continues to reduce operations at major airports

A severe shortage of unpaid air traffic controllers is forcing the FAA to cut flights nationwide, with disruptions expected to last even after the government shutdown ends.
Major U.S. airports are seeing double-digit flight cuts as air traffic controller shortages worsen in the wake of the ongoing government shutdown. (Scripps News)
Government Shutdown
Even as the federal government shutdown appears close to ending, flight cancellations and delays show little sign of easing.

A shortage of air traffic controllers — who have gone weeks without pay — has forced the Federal Aviation Administration to reduce air traffic. On Monday, the FAA scaled back operations by 4% at 40 major airports. On Tuesday, those cuts increased to 6%, with plans to grow cancellations to 10% by Friday.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 1,200 flights were canceled across the U.S., and the number was expected to rise throughout the day. Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport saw the steepest cuts at 24% and 22%, respectively. Airports in New York City, Newark, Boston and San Diego also recorded double-digit cancellation percentages.

There is some optimism this week, as Tuesday and Wednesday are typically slower travel days, which could ease some pressure on controllers. However, it's been more than a month since air traffic controllers have received a full paycheck and FAA officials said many have taken second jobs, retired or stopped showing up to work.

The staffing challenges have kept some flights grounded on the tarmac awaiting takeoff clearance, adding to stress for passengers and crews. Airlines for America said the delays and cancellations are costing the economy nearly $500 million per day. Reduced operations also mean planes may not be positioned for their next flights and crews could reach the maximum legal working hours, further compounding disruptions.

While the shutdown may soon end, FAA officials and transportation leaders warn recovery will take time. Airlines for America said normal flight operations nationwide will not resume immediately once the shutdown lifts. The secretary of transportation said staffing will also take time to rebuild, noting the FAA’s controller shortage existed even before the shutdown.

