Bake a classic holiday gingerbread cookie with this easy, healthier recipe

Nothing says the holidays quite like the smell of gingerbread baking in the oven.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is sharing her warm, spicy gingerbread recipe. It's a nostalgic, family-favorite treat that couldn’t be easier to make. This version gets a healthier twist, made with whole-grain flour and olive oil, without sacrificing any of that classic holiday flavor.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | An easy holiday seafood recipe: One-pan puttanesca

Gingerbread Cookies

Ingredients



3 cups whole grain, all-purpose flour (use a gluten-free all-purpose option if needed)

2 tsp ground ginger

3 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground cloves

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp baking powder

½ cup avocado oil or olive oil

½ cup molasses (use regular molasses for lighter, somewhat spicy cookies or blackstrap molasses for very spicy, intensely flavored cookies or a mixture of both)

½ cup packed granulated sweetener

1 large egg

Glaze



1 cup powdered sugar – use a non-nutritive option for a lower-carb, lower sugar option

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 (ish) tsp milk +/- more as needed

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Make these red wine braised short ribs for a cozy holiday dinner

Instructions

