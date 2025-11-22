When will stores open? What to expect for Black Friday 2025

For the sixth consecutive year, Black Friday will predominantly be a Friday event as most major retailers have shifted away from opening on Thanksgiving Thursday since the pandemic.

Some stores, such as Walgreens, Dollar Tree, and Dollar General will open on Thanksgiving. Some grocery chains, like Kroger and Albertsons, have limited hours on Thanksgiving.

Most major retailers tell Scripps News they plan to open early on Friday, which is considered the busiest in-person shopping day of the year.

When will stores open for Black Friday?

Most major retailers will open several hours early the day after Thanksgiving. Retailers noted there might be some local variations in hours.

Here is when stores will be open (list will be updated as retailers announce updated hours):

Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Best Buy: TBA

Cabela's: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco: 10 a.m. to regular close (store open one hour early for Executive Members)

Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar General: Normal hours

Gap: Opening as early as 5 a.m., but hours will vary

Home Goods: TBA

Kohl's: 5 a.m. to midnight

Lowe's: 6 a.m. to regular close

JCPenney: TBA

Macy's: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Marshall's: 7 a.m. opening

Old Navy: Opening as early as 5 a.m., but hours will vary

Target: 6 a.m. opening

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. opening

Walmart: Normal hours, generally 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

How busy will Black Friday be?

If last year is any indication, stores will be busy. According to the National Retail Federation, 2024 marked the busiest Black Friday in five years. The day attracted 81.7 million in-person shoppers, which was up from 76.2 million the year before.

But 2024 Black Friday remained below pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, the National Retail Federation estimated that 84.2 million people shopped in person on Black Friday.

The National Retail Federation expects Black Friday to be quite busy again this year, with 197 million people to shop online, in-person or both Thanksgiving weekend.