Your guide to Veterans Day free meals, what's open and closed

As a thank you to veterans and active duty members of the U.S. armed forces, dozens of restaurants are offering free meals for Veterans Day. Check out our list below of different offers. Beverages and gratuity are not included unless noted. Most offers are good for Tuesday only.

Many restaurants not listed below may have previously had free meals for veterans. Some of those restaurants are still offering discounts for current and former military.

Offers are at participating locations only for dine-in only, unless otherwise stated, and most require proof of service.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty service members can receive a free dine-in entrée from Applebee’s special menu. Items include the Bacon Cheeseburger and Fiesta Lime Chicken. Since 2008, Applebee’s has served 12.3 million free meals on Veterans Day.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill: All BIBIBOP Asian Grill outlets will give veterans and active military a free bowl with an ID. The offer is good for dine-in only.

Biggby Coffee: Veterans and active duty with a military ID can get a free 16 oz. latte hot/iced/frozen beverage on Tuesday.

Bob Evans: With proof of service, veterans and active duty can receive a free dine-in breakfast entrée, including the Country Biscuit Breakfast or a stack of hotcakes.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active duty can receive a free order of 10 boneless wings and French fries with proof of military service for dine-in service. Customers at Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations can order at the counter with proof of service.

California Pizza Kitchen: With proof of service, veterans and active duty are able to select from a limited menu.

Chili’s: With proof of service, veterans and active duty members can enjoy a free meal from a menu of four entrées, including a Chicken and Ranch Quesadilla and the Oldtimer With Cheese. The offer is dine-in only.

Chipotle: Those who order an entrée in-restaurant and present a valid military ID will receive a second entrée for free.

Cracker Barrel: Those who present a military ID can get a free sunshine pancake special when dining in.

Dave and Buster's: Active and former military can choose a free entrée up to $20 and get a $10 Power Card on Tuesday.

Denny’s: With a valid military ID, customers can receive a free Grand Slam breakfast from Denny’s from 5 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Dunkin': With a valid military ID, customers can receive a free doughnut for in-person orders.

Golden Corral: The buffet chain is offering current and active duty military and reservists a free meal at the buffet from 4 p.m. to close on Tuesday.

Hooters: All day Tuesday, veterans and active duty military can choose from one of five entrées, including Hooters’ Boneless Wings.

IHOP: From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, veterans and active duty members can get free a Red, White and Blueberry Pancake combo.

Little Caesars: The pizza joint will offer its Hot-N-Ready lunch of four slices and a 20-ounce beverage for free to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Mission BBQ: Veterans and active duty can get a free sandwich all day Tuesday.

Outback Steakhouse: With a valid military ID, Outback Steakhouse is offering a free three-course meal that includes a soup or salad, entree and a slice of cheesecake Monday and Tuesday.

Red Robin: This burger joint offers veterans and active duty members a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries all day Tuesday. It is dine-in only.

Starbucks: Veterans, active duty and military spouses can get a free 12-ounce coffee all day Tuesday.

What is open, closed on Tuesday?

Although many government buildings will be closed, plenty of things will remain open.

What is open



Nearly all major retailers

Essential government offices

Stock markets

What is closed



Nonessential federal offices, courthouses

U.S. post offices

Most banks

Essential government offices, like the National Weather Service, will remain open. Examples of nonessential offices closed on Tuesday include the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service.

Some schools, universities, local and state government offices may close.