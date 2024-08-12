Baskin-Robbins is giving out a free scoop of ice cream this week. Here's how to get it

It's proving to be a scorching hot summer, which pairs perfectly with a scoop of ice cream — that is, until it melts on you.

To remedy that situation, Baskin-Robbins is stepping in to "insure" that you still get to enjoy a cold treat in the hot heat on one summer day: Aug. 14.

On Wednesday, the ice cream brand is rolling out "Melt Insurance," a one-day promotion offering customers a free scoop of ice cream in case they've lost a treat to the sun this summer.

Cashing in on the deal requires a few simple steps for sweet-toothers: First, download the BR App and create an account. Then add a single scoop to your cart and place it for pickup at your local store. Before checkout, apply the promo code MELT, and your free scoop should be available within 15 minutes at your chosen shop.

And don't worry: Proof of a melted scoop isn't required to get the replacement.

"With Melt Insurance, we're beating one of the hottest summers on record in the coolest way possible," said Jerid Grandinetti, vice president of marketing and culinary at Baskin-Robbins. "We want our customers to indulge in their favorite flavors without worry, knowing that even if their ice cream melts away, a delightful scoop is just a few taps away in the BR App."

The deal is limited to a one-time use per customer. And extras like waffle cones, toppings and sundaes aren't included in the Melt Insurance.

