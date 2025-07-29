9-year-old twin sisters save young girl from drowning at a pool in Michigan

When 9-year-old twins Ava and Addison Apostolopoulos were visiting their grandmother at an apartment complex in a suburb of Detroit, they never imagined a trip to the pool would put them in the right place at the right time — and ultimately turn them into heroes.

The sisters were swimming with their grandmother at the apartment complex's pool when the day quickly turned into one they won't forget.

"Saw a girl at the bottom of the pool not moving," Ava said. That's when the sisters jumped into action, knowing the little girl who was unresponsive needed help.

"I got goggles to go under," Addison said.

She swam to the bottom of the pool to bring the 4-year-old girl to the surface, where maintenance worker Cody Boyette started CPR and revived the little girl.

Addison and Ava's father, Jason, said they're a family of action.

"We're just all about helping, we're aware of our surroundings and taught them the same thing, if you see something, do something," Jason Apostolopoulos said.

The little girl was rushed to the hospital and survived, thanks to the swift actions of Addison, Ava and Cody.

Both Ava and Addison were in shock at what had happened.

"She asked me if I was okay so I could share my feelings too," Addison said.

Earlier this week, the girls, along with Cody, were awarded the Wixom Police Department's Civilian Citation Award.

"The city of Wixom really honored them, and that was wonderful, and they were really proud of that," Jason said.

And for the girls, the experience has been meaningful.

"I am very happy she's alive now, and I hope she's having a good time. And I'm happy," Ava and Addison said.

"It's really been a wonderful thing for them and our family," Jason said.

