Texas bill would require warning label on some popular snack foods

A Texas state bill could change the way Americans snack.

Senate Bill 25 would require manufacturers put a label on certain foods to warn they're "not recommended for human consumption by the appropriate authority in Australia, Canada, the European Union, or the United Kingdom."

The bill targets 44 ingredients including food dyes, bleached flour, and certain oils and preservatives.

If it's signed into law, it could impact the labeling on candies like Skittles and M&Ms, chips including Doritos and Ruffles, and drinks like Gatorade and Mountain Dew.

The bill is in line with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. and his "Make America Health Again" initiative, which is pushing for more transparency in the food industry.

The bill "has the potential to lead to better health outcomes and to curb the chronic disease illnesses that are plaguing our nation," according to the bill's primary sponsor, Texas state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst.

"I think with more labeling, Texas consumers will make healthier choices," Kolkhorst said in a statement to the Scripps News Group. "Rather than banning anything, we simply require food label disclosure if a product sold in Texas contains harmful ingredients. We protect free markets and free enterprise, but we also protect the Texan consumer's right to know what exactly they're consuming."

The targeted ingredients aren't illegal in the U.S., despite being banned in some other Western countries.

Health experts say adding warning labels can make a difference.

"It gives consumers more information about what's in their food," said Lauri Wright, an associate professor of nutrition and dietetics at the University of South Florida's College of Public Health. "We have overwhelming evidence that diets, high and ultra processed foods, are linked to higher risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and sadly, over half of Americans calories come from ultra processed foods."

But industry groups and food and beverage companies are lobbying against the bill.

A letter on behalf of a coalition including PepsiCo, General Mills and Walmart, criticized the bill because it "casts an incredibly wide net," and the companies argue it could "destabilize local and regional economies at a time when businesses are already fighting to keep prices down."

If the Texas bill is signed into law, it would affect a state population of 31 million people. Manufacturers could decide to add the mandated warning label to their products nationwide.

It could also prompt similar legislation in other states.

"If enough states like Texas act, I truly believe the federal regulatory agencies will take action to make our foods healthier and more additive-free," Kolkhorst said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has until June 22 to decide whether or not he'll sign the bill. He hasn't committed either way.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the governor said he'll "continue to work with the legislature to ensure Texans have access to healthy foods to care for themselves and their families and will thoughtfully review any legislation they send to his desk."

If the law is signed into law, manufacturers would have to start adding warning labels to designated products beginning in 2027.